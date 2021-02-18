Mars landing, with St. Louis University grad in key post, can be seen live today

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Coverage of a U.S. spacecraft landing on Mars later Thursday — about 2:55 p.m., to be NASA exact — can be seen live, with the streamed video coverage beginning at 1:15 p.m.

The live coverage of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, with a small helicopter attached to it, will begin at 1:15 p.m.

To watch the approach and landing, go to mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/timeline/landing/watch-online.

Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for the project. He occupies a prominent seat at the main console at mission control.

Plans call for the craft to land inside the Jezero Crater, a 3-billion-year-old site that features a possible ancient lake formation that could have preserved microbial life, Abilleira told the Post-Dispatch earlier.