Mars landing, with St. Louis University grad in key post, can be seen live today

Coverage of a U.S. spacecraft landing on Mars later Thursday — about 2:55 p.m., to be NASA exact — can be seen live, with the streamed video coverage beginning at 1:15 p.m.
The live coverage of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, with a small helicopter attached to it, will begin at 1:15 p.m.
To watch the approach and landing, go to mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/timeline/landing/watch-online.
Fernando Abilleira, a St. Louis University grad, is the deputy mission manager in charge of design and navigation for the project. He occupies a prominent seat at the main console at mission control.
Plans call for the craft to land inside the Jezero Crater, a 3-billion-year-old site that features a possible ancient lake formation that could have preserved microbial life, Abilleira told the Post-Dispatch earlier.
In addition to cameras and environmental sensors, Perseverance also is equipped with microphones that NASA said will provide sounds from another surface other than the earth for the first time in history.
At the time of landing, Mars will be 127 million miles away, and the video signal will take more than 11 minutes to reach Earth.
Abilleira earned a bachelor's degree in aerospace engineering in 1999 from SLU's Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, and then a master's degree from there in 2001. He started working for NASA in 2004.