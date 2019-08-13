Has the time come to pack the dishes, load the car and move on down the road?
If so, anyone looking for a new habitat in STL might be wise to turn an eye toward Maryland Heights.
According to personal-finance website GoBankingRates, that mostly west St. Louis County municipality tied for first as Missouri's best 'burb. (The other was Grain Valley near Kansas City.)
The article lists the top suburbs in all U.S. states, with the main areas of focus being: home prices; monthly rent; annual cost of essentials, such as groceries, health care, utilities and transportation; school-district quality; and crime rates.
The blurb in the article notes that while Grain Valley is "generally safer than Maryland Heights," Maryland Heights' "costs for housing and other necessities are cheaper."
The article also points out that both school districts serving the suburb, Parkway and Pattonville, are graded as "A-plus" for overall quality.
Maryland Heights was incorporated in 1985 and has a population of about 27,000.
This is not STL's first positive mention from the banking site. Last year, St. Louis city was ranked as No. 19 in the U.S. out of the "30 Hottest Cities for New Businesses."