Maryville U. named as No. 2 fastest-growing college in U.S.

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Knowledge sells at Maryville University, which has been named as the No. 2 fastest-growing private college in the U.S.

The Chronicle of Higher Education gave the high ranking to the Town and Country school because of its projected 10% increase in enrollment (up to an estimated 11,200 students) for the upcoming fall semester.

That growth amount includes both online students, about a 17% increase; and on-campus attendees, who make up about 7% of the total uptick.

Only the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky had a higher growth rate, according to the Chronicle, a Washington, D.C.-based publication that caters to university administrators.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.