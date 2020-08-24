 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maryville U. named as No. 2 fastest-growing college in U.S.
0 comments

Maryville U. named as No. 2 fastest-growing college in U.S.

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Maryville University

Campus entrance of Maryville University

 Courtesy of Maryville University

Knowledge sells at Maryville University, which has been named as the No. 2 fastest-growing private college in the U.S. 

The Chronicle of Higher Education gave the high ranking to the Town and Country school because of its projected 10% increase in enrollment (up to an estimated 11,200 students) for the upcoming fall semester.

That growth amount includes both online students, about a 17% increase; and on-campus attendees, who make up about 7% of the total uptick.

Only the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky had a higher growth rate, according to the Chronicle, a Washington, D.C.-based publication that caters to university administrators.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports