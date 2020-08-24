Maryville U. named as No. 2 fastest-growing college in U.S.

Knowledge sells at Maryville University, which has been named as the No. 2 fastest-growing private college in the U.S.
The Chronicle of Higher Education gave the high ranking to the Town and Country school because of its projected 10% increase in enrollment (up to an estimated 11,200 students) for the upcoming fall semester.
That growth amount includes both online students, about a 17% increase; and on-campus attendees, who make up about 7% of the total uptick.
Only the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky had a higher growth rate, according to the Chronicle, a Washington, D.C.-based publication that caters to university administrators.
