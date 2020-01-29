Matt Adams going to bat for Boys & Girls Club

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Former Redbird Matt Adams, a member of the 2019 world champion Washington Nationals, will lend a glove hand Thursday to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis.

Adams, who lives with his family in the St. Louis area in the off-season, will be at the organization's Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson to spray the infield with free memberships.

From 6 to 8 p.m., Adams and his family will distribute 50 memberships to the first 50 teens who attend.

Along with the star swinging for new members, the event also will feature a home-run derby, a dance contest and baseball trivia.

The center is at 9200 West Florissant Avenue. For more information, call 314-335-8240 or go to bgcstl.org.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.