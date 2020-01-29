Matt Adams going to bat for Boys & Girls Club

Joe Holleman
Former Redbird Matt Adams, a member of the 2019 world champion Washington Nationals, will lend a glove hand Thursday to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Louis.
Adams, who lives with his family in the St. Louis area in the off-season, will be at the organization's Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson to spray the infield with free memberships.
From 6 to 8 p.m., Adams and his family will distribute 50 memberships to the first 50 teens who attend.
Along with the star swinging for new members, the event also will feature a home-run derby, a dance contest and baseball trivia.
The center is at 9200 West Florissant Avenue. For more information, call 314-335-8240 or go to bgcstl.org.
