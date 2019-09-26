St. Louis mayoral press spokesman Koran Addo is packing his laptop and heading north, to Chicago.
Addo, one of Lyda Krewson's first hires in 2017 after being elected as the city's first woman mayor, is ankling city employ to become the communications director for the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.
"It's just a great opportunity" to work with a variety of political leaders, Addo said. His last day at City Hall will be Oct. 7.
The institute is headed by Democratic political strategist David Axelrod, who helped advise Barack Obama’s successful presidential run in 2008 and stayed on Obama's staff for several years.
Before joining Krewson's team as communications director, Addo was a reporter for three years at the Post-Dispatch, covering City Hall and higher education. Before that, he reported for the Capital City Press in Baton Rouge, Louisana.