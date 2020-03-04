Media group wants Romanik radio stations to be run by STL's Roberts brothers

Steven Roberts told this bureau Wednesday that the FCC's decision on the proposal is crucial. "If they don't agree, then those stations are dead. They'll go dark. They're just not issuing new licenses."

Roberts Broadcasting has owned about 15 radio and television station over the years. In 2011, the company filed for bankruptcy.

Also, a hotel company owned by the brothers, Roberts Cos., filed for bankruptcy in 2012.

The Roberts have been active Democratic politicos for years. Both have served as St. Louis aldermen and ran unsuccessfully for mayor.

Steven Roberts currently is the chief deputy for St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts. His son, Steven C. Roberts Jr., is a Missouri state representative.

The fate of the four Romanik-related stations is in question because of the FCC's order on Feb. 19 to terminate the stations' license renewal efforts.

Those efforts came under fire after St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern complained to the FCC that Romanik had been deceiving federal regulators by hiding his ownership of the stations.