Meghan King, Jim Edmonds' ex, marries Biden nephew

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With all the recent news about playoffs, politics, pandemics and Rams-related drama, the truly big stories sometimes just slip right by this bureau.

Meghan King, ex of former Cardinal clubber Jim Edmonds, got married on Monday — to a man with presidential credentials.

King exchanged vows with Cuffe Biden Owens, a lawyer based in Los Angeles and the nephew of President Joe Biden.

Only 50 people attended the ceremony at the Pennsylvania home of Valerie Biden Owens, the groom's mother and the little sister of the president, who was one of the guests.

King grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Nerinx Hall in 2003.

She married Edmonds in 2014 and a year later was cast as one of five leads in "Real Housewives of Orange County." She left the show in 2018.

King and Edmonds split up in 2019 and their divorced was finalized earlier this year.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.