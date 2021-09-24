Memorial for radio host Jim Doyle set for Saturday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A memorial service will be held Saturday for Jim Doyle, a longtime STL radio host who died suddenly on Aug. 2. He was 67.

Doyle came to St. Louis in 1976 and worked at KADI, a classic rock station that made a competitive run at rock pioneering KSHE during that time.

At KADI, Doyle teamed with newsman Frank Absher to become part of the market’s first morning-drive team.

Doyle left KADI in 1979 and worked at KMOX-FM before heading to Japan in 1981, where his “American Music Station” became hugely popular.

After returning to the U.S., he worked in San Diego for some years before returning to STL in 1995 to work at KEZK-FM.

An outdoor service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park, 574 West Adams Avenue. Please note attendance at www.onstl.online/RSVP.

