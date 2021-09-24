 Skip to main content
Memorial for radio host Jim Doyle set for Saturday
Radio host Jim Doyle

Radio host Jim Doyle (Photo courtesy of Classic 107.3; Radio Arts Foundation)

A memorial service will be held Saturday for Jim Doyle, a longtime STL radio host who died suddenly on Aug. 2. He was 67.

Doyle came to St. Louis in 1976 and worked at KADI, a classic rock station that made a competitive run at rock pioneering KSHE during that time.

At KADI, Doyle teamed with newsman Frank Absher to become part of the market’s first morning-drive team.

Doyle left KADI in 1979 and worked at KMOX-FM before heading to Japan in 1981, where his “American Music Station” became hugely popular.

After returning to the U.S., he worked in San Diego for some years before returning to STL in 1995 to work at KEZK-FM.

An outdoor service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lions Amphitheater in Kirkwood Park, 574 West Adams Avenue. Please note attendance at www.onstl.online/RSVP.

