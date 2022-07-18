Memorial for St. Louis food critic Ann Lemons Pollack set for Sunday

A memorial for Ann Lemons Pollack, a noted food writer and restaurant critic in STL, is set for next week.
Her son, Terry Lemons, said a celebration of his mother’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at The Grandel theater, 3610 Grandel Square.
Pollack, 76, died April 13 from injuries sustained in a fall at her home in Clayton.
Pollack spent 30 years writing about the St. Louis dining environment and wrote two popular books about local eating landmarks: “Lost Restaurants of St. Louis” and “Iconic Restaurants of St. Louis.”
She also wrote three guide books about local restaurants with her late husband, longtime Post-Dispatch critic Joe Pollack.
Born in St. Francois County, she moved to St. Louis in 1974 and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Louis University.
- Messenger: Daughter wants justice for dad’s arrest at BJC while he was a kidney patient
- Softball team to honor Parkway West student killed in boating accident
- Video: Hazelwood police chief was ‘hammered drunk’ during stop, driven home by another chief
- Man shoots, kills robbery suspect during ‘violent crime spree’ in St. Charles
- Fed-up Missouri caregivers walk away from disabled client, leaving mother, sheriff’s deputy scrambling
- Cardinals’ bullpen does the job, but Genesis Cabrera shows some bad mound presence
- Missouri’s top mental health official balked at new homeless law. The governor signed it anyway.
- Children left alone for hours with dead mother after she overdosed in St. Charles
- After hospital stabbing, SSM DePaul nurses say they’ve long called for better security
- Nolan Arenado says test vs. top teams underscores Cardinals 'needs'
- Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Tarasenko rumors: ‘I expect (to have) him’
- Cardinals two-way prospect Masyn Winn flashes his 100.5-mph heat. From shortstop.
- Nurse, paramedic stabbed at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton
- BenFred: Arenado, Marmol make clear where they think bar for Cardinals should be
- Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
While working as a nurse, Pollack began traveling and writing food stories for various publications, with her byline appearing regularly in a number of local publications. She also was a board member of the St. Louis Media History Foundation.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.