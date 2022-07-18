 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial for St. Louis food critic Ann Lemons Pollack set for Sunday

Ann Lemons Pollack

Ann Lemons Pollack (Photo by Joan Lipkin)

 Joan Lipkin

A memorial for Ann Lemons Pollack, a noted food writer and restaurant critic in STL, is set for next week.

Her son, Terry Lemons, said a celebration of his mother’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at The Grandel theater, 3610 Grandel Square.

Pollack, 76, died April 13 from injuries sustained in a fall at her home in Clayton.

Pollack spent 30 years writing about the St. Louis dining environment and wrote two popular books about local eating landmarks: “Lost Restaurants of St. Louis” and “Iconic Restaurants of St. Louis.”

She also wrote three guide books about local restaurants with her late husband, longtime Post-Dispatch critic Joe Pollack.

Born in St. Francois County, she moved to St. Louis in 1974 and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Louis University.

While working as a nurse, Pollack began traveling and writing food stories for various publications, with her byline appearing regularly in a number of local publications. She also was a board member of the St. Louis Media History Foundation.

