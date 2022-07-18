Memorial for St. Louis food critic Ann Lemons Pollack set for Sunday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A memorial for Ann Lemons Pollack, a noted food writer and restaurant critic in STL, is set for next week.

Her son, Terry Lemons, said a celebration of his mother’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at The Grandel theater, 3610 Grandel Square.

Pollack, 76, died April 13 from injuries sustained in a fall at her home in Clayton.

Pollack spent 30 years writing about the St. Louis dining environment and wrote two popular books about local eating landmarks: “Lost Restaurants of St. Louis” and “Iconic Restaurants of St. Louis.”

She also wrote three guide books about local restaurants with her late husband, longtime Post-Dispatch critic Joe Pollack.

Born in St. Francois County, she moved to St. Louis in 1974 and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from St. Louis University.

While working as a nurse, Pollack began traveling and writing food stories for various publications, with her byline appearing regularly in a number of local publications. She also was a board member of the St. Louis Media History Foundation.