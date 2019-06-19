A memorial service will be held next week for animal advocate Shirley Sostman, who died Sunday at the age of 89.
Ms. Sostman was a founder of the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation in 1990 and served 10 years on its board and one year as its president.
"Shirley was the real deal and a true pioneer," alliance executive director Bob Baker said in a statement. "Her advocacy work in the legislature led to many of our existing animal welfare laws."
Alliance vice president Brook Dubman said, "Shirley was a true champion for animals and a beautiful soul."
In fighting puppy mills and animal fighting, Ms. Sostman worked on numerous investigations into animal cruelty and attended auctions to rescue dogs.
Ms. Sostman also volunteered for the Humane Society of Missouri, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the St. Louis Zoo and the state's Powder Valley Nature Center.
The memorial service is set for 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 30 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. For more information, go to maal.org.