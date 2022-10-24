Memorial set for St. Louis radio voice legend Robert R. Lynn

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Most St. Louisans heard him many times, but would have been hard-pressed to know his name or recognize him on the street: Robert R. Lynn.

A memorial service for Lynn, a popular STL radio newsman and then a prolific voiceover artist, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Zack Theater, 3224 Locust Street.

Lynn died on Aug. 22; he was 89. His daughter, Kathy Lynn, is hosting the memorial.

Small of stature but possessor of one of the biggest baritone voices ever on the local dial, Lynn first made his mark in the early 1960s at KXOK (630 AM), which played a Top 40 format.

The station dominated STL airwaves in the early and mid-1960s, and was at one time the fifth highest-rated station in the U.S.

But while the station’s disc jockeys worked in the standard high-energy, hit-radio style, the news staff featured nothing but formal-sounding men with resonating voices — announcers such as Lynn, Steven B. Stevens, Bob Shea, Ray Otis and David D. Rodgers.

Frank Absher, executive director of the St. Louis Media History Foundation, said hiring such announcers was the brainchild of KXOK’s program director at the time, Bud Connell.

Said Absher, “He wanted his news staff to sound like ‘the voice of God.’”

A St. Charles native, Lynn went to St. Charles High and then the University of Missouri to study journalism. After college, he served as an Army second lieutenant with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He worked at KXOK for 20 years, then moved on to stints at KMOX (1120 AM) and WIL (1430 AM).

Lynn also used his valuable vocal chords for other things, such as singing in several church choirs and choral groups. He even spent one summer as a member of the The Muny chorus.

After leaving radio behind, Lynn became an in-demand voiceover artist and also briefly taught broadcast journalism at Lindenwood College.

“He must’ve been the voice behind literally 1,000 commercials,” Absher said. “His voice was everywhere.”