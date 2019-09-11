He came back, but soon he'll be gone again.
KSDK (Channel 5) meteorologist and St. Louis native Chester Lampkin will ankle the station later this year to take a job in Washington, sources said.
The news was broadcast Monday to KSDK staffers through an email from Ryan Dean, a former reporter who now is a KSDK managing editor.
Lampkin will take a job at WUSA (Channel 9), which is owned by Tegna, KSDK's parent company. He could not be reached for comment.
For the last two years, Lampkin has been doing the weather for "Today in St. Louis" with Rene Knott and Alexandra Corey.
Lampkin grew up in north St. Louis, graduated from Parkway Central High and earned his meteorology degree at St. Louis University. He worked in Colorado, Texas and Jefferson City before landing at KSDK in 2012.
In 2015, Lampkin left town to work for MetService of New Zealand, which is akin to the National Weather Service for that nation.
Lampkin is the second high-profile cloudwatcher to leave the station this year. In May, chief meteorologist Craig Moeller left after only three years at the helm. He was replaced by Scott Connell.
The news of Lampkin's departure comes less than two weeks after the station announced it had hired Carol Fowler, late of the Chicago Sun-Times, as its news director. She replaced Tiffani Lupenski on Sept. 3.