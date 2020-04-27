Metro East man saw mobsters and meteorites in his 105 years

Elvio Fassero — a 105-year-old Benld, Illinois, resident who was previously featured by this bureau — almost got his money's worth.
Mr. Fassero, who died Thursday, was the subject of a feature in November 2018.
Born Nov. 25, 1914, Mr. Fassero was an oil supplier and gas station operator. Survivors include three children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private services will be held with burial in Benld Cemetery.
Mr. Fassero loved to tell stories about his hometown, 50 miles northeast of St. Louis.
He could talk about the 1920s, which roared in Benld because of the many bootleg stills in the area that were connected to Chicago mobsters.
"When I was little, I washed cars at (his father's gas) station and these gangsters would stop in and you’d see two or three shotguns in the back seat,” he said.
And he could recall the hubbub when "The Benld Meteorite,” a 4-pound piece of outer space, crashed into town on Sept. 29, 1938.
The rock pierced Edward McCain’s garage roof, and then through the roof and bench seat of his 1928 Pontiac. The meteorite (and the car seat) have been displayed at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
What Mr. Fassero remembered most about it was that McCain's grandson, Charlie Brown, tried to grab the glory.
"Charlie was my old buddy, and he told everyone how it almost hit him,” he said.
After serving in World War II, Mr. Fassero returned to Benld and adopted numerous hobbies and pursuits: hunting, fishing, photography, golf, gardening, flying, horse breeding and beekeeping.
“I’m nosy,” he said. “I like to know things.”
But when it came to his long life, Mr. Fassero chuckled in 2018 and said he found a reason to soldier on: an artificial aortic valve replacement he underwent when he was 96.
“They told me it’s guaranteed 10 years,” he said. “I want to get my money’s worth.”
