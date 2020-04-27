Metro East man saw mobsters and meteorites in his 105 years

The rock pierced Edward McCain’s garage roof, and then through the roof and bench seat of his 1928 Pontiac. The meteorite (and the car seat) have been displayed at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

What Mr. Fassero remembered most about it was that McCain's grandson, Charlie Brown, tried to grab the glory.

"Charlie was my old buddy, and he told everyone how it almost hit him,” he said.

After serving in World War II, Mr. Fassero returned to Benld and adopted numerous hobbies and pursuits: hunting, fishing, photography, golf, gardening, flying, horse breeding and beekeeping.

“I’m nosy,” he said. “I like to know things.”

But when it came to his long life, Mr. Fassero chuckled in 2018 and said he found a reason to soldier on: an artificial aortic valve replacement he underwent when he was 96.

“They told me it’s guaranteed 10 years,” he said. “I want to get my money’s worth.”

