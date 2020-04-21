Metro East student honored by military program

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The next time you see Samantha Grab, salute her.

The daughter of retired Lt. Col. Richard "Andy" Grab and Michelle Grab, she is an 18-year-old senior at O'Fallon High School.

An accomplished musician, Grab plays the saxophone, French horn, piano, ukulele and drums. She performs in the school's marching band and jazz ensemble, has served in the music mentorship program and has assisted grade-school teachers in music education.

Outside of school, Grab has volunteered hundreds of hours as a retreat leader with Helping Open People’s Eyes, a program that helps teens overcome bullying, stereotypes, depression and other difficulties.

The banquet at which the winners were to be lauded, which had been set for April 2 in Virginia, was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

