Metro in St. Louis ranked as best public high school in Missouri

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Let's leave aside the "Where did you go to high school?" question and take a look at "How good is where you went to high school?"
The 2021 listing of the nation's best public high schools by U.S. News & World Report puts nine STL schools in its top 10 for Missouri.
At the summit is Metro Academic and Classical High in St. Louis, at 4015 McPherson Avenue in St. Louis' Central West End.
After an intrusion by Kansas City's Lincoln College Prep in second place, the rest of the top 10 are local learning centers.
They are Ladue Horton Watkins, Clayton, Kirkwood, McKinley Classical Leadership Academy in St. Louis, Parkway West, Lafayette, Marquette and Lindbergh.
In the No. 11 slot for the state (No. 10 for STL) is Ft. Zumwalt West High in O'Fallon, Missouri.
