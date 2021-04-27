 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro in St. Louis ranked as best public high school in Missouri
0 comments

Metro in St. Louis ranked as best public high school in Missouri

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Let's leave aside the "Where did you go to high school?" question and take a look at "How good is where you went to high school?"

The 2021 listing of the nation's best public high schools by U.S. News & World Report puts nine STL schools in its top 10 for Missouri.

At the summit is Metro Academic and Classical High in St. Louis, at 4015 McPherson Avenue in St. Louis' Central West End.

Metro High

Metro Academic and Classical High at 4015 McPherson Avenue in St. Louis.

After an intrusion by Kansas City's Lincoln College Prep in second place, the rest of the top 10 are local learning centers.

They are Ladue Horton Watkins, Clayton, Kirkwood, McKinley Classical Leadership Academy in St. Louis, Parkway West, Lafayette, Marquette and Lindbergh.

In the No. 11 slot for the state (No. 10 for STL) is Ft. Zumwalt West High in O'Fallon, Missouri. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters with Rock Community fire district rescue deer from pool

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports