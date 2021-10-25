Metro student wins Boys & Girls club 'youth of year' award

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Hats off to St. Louis teen Lailah Green, who has been named "Youth of the Year" by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

An eight-year member of the organization's O’Fallon Park club, Lailah is a 15-year old sophomore at Metro Academic and Classical High School.

In addition to winning the title last week, Lailah also picked up a $5,000 scholarship and a car provided from Frank Leta Honda.

Also, Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Club, was given the "Capture the Vision" award, presented to a person or group that has demonstrated "devoted service to the club through tireless innovation.

