 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Metro student wins Boys & Girls club 'youth of year' award
0 comments

Metro student wins Boys & Girls club 'youth of year' award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
lailah green

Lailah Green (Photo by Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis)

 Joe Holleman

Hats off to St. Louis teen Lailah Green, who has been named "Youth of the Year" by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

An eight-year member of the organization's O’Fallon Park club, Lailah is a 15-year old sophomore at Metro Academic and Classical High School.

In addition to winning the title last week, Lailah also picked up a $5,000 scholarship and a car provided from Frank Leta Honda.

Also, Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Club, was given the "Capture the Vision" award, presented to a person or group that has demonstrated "devoted service to the club through tireless innovation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Regional marching bands compete at Bands of America Championship

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News