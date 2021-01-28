 Skip to main content
Michelle Madaras leaves KTVI over COVID-19 concerns
Michelle Madaras leaves KTVI over COVID-19 concerns

The absence of reporter Michelle Madaras from KTVI (Channel 2) newscasts appears to be long-term.

Earlier this week, Madaras posted a Facebook message that explained to inquiring watchers (some of whom contacted this bureau) about her recent absence and her future plans.

Michelle Madaras

Michelle Madaras (Photo by KTVI)

In her memo posted Monday, Madaras opened by saying "COVID has impacted all of us in one way or another ... In these tough moments, many of us are reassessing what’s important. For me, that’s my health and my family. 

"I’ve decided to step away from (KTVI) to focus on that right now and that decision does not come without a heavy heart," Madaras said, adding that she plans to remain in STL.

A University of Illinois graduate, Madaras came to town in February 2017 after working three years at WSIL (Channel 3) in southern Illinois.

