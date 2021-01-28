Michelle Madaras leaves KTVI over COVID-19 concerns

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The absence of reporter Michelle Madaras from KTVI (Channel 2) newscasts appears to be long-term.

Earlier this week, Madaras posted a Facebook message that explained to inquiring watchers (some of whom contacted this bureau) about her recent absence and her future plans.

In her memo posted Monday, Madaras opened by saying "COVID has impacted all of us in one way or another ... In these tough moments, many of us are reassessing what’s important. For me, that’s my health and my family.

"I’ve decided to step away from (KTVI) to focus on that right now and that decision does not come without a heavy heart," Madaras said, adding that she plans to remain in STL.

A University of Illinois graduate, Madaras came to town in February 2017 after working three years at WSIL (Channel 3) in southern Illinois.

