Mike Shildt's condo in Moorlands hits real estate market
Mike Shildt's condo in Moorlands hits real estate market

CLAYTON — A new vacancy has hit the real estate market.

The Clayton condo owned by recently deposed Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is now available — at the low, low price of $375,000 — unless you hold "philosophical differences" with those who enjoy condominium living.

Mike Shildt's condminium building in Clayton

Mike Shildt's condminium building in Clayton (Photo by Neill Real Estate Team)

The six-unit dwelling is at 7520 Buckingham (his is unit 2E) and was built in 1935. It is in the Moorlands neighborhood south of Wydown Boulevard. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit with 1,360 square feet is in the Clayton School District.

According to the property pitch, the condo building "arguably has the best curb appeal in the entire Moorlands neighborhood" and is located just "steps from the restaurants and cafés on Wydown Boulevard."

Some of the specific special touches include: French doors opening onto a front balcony; a chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry; and an office off the main living area.

The office in Mike Shildt's condominium in Clayton

The office in Mike Shildt's condominium in Clayton, which is now up for sale. (Photo by Neill Real Estate Team)

(No word on whether purchase includes the Shildt portrait hanging in the office.)

St. Louis County property records indicate that Shildt bought the condo in November 2018 for $345,000.

Shildt replaced current Royals manager Mike Matheny in August 2018 on an interim basis, then was given the job in 2019. That year, he went on to win the league's manager of the year award.

He was fired Oct. 14 by team operations chief John Mozeliak, who cited "philosophical differences" with the manager.

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt gave a statement Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, thanking players, owners and coaches after being fired last week. He read the statement in a Zoom call with media; there are some issues with the video near the end due to the connection.
