Mississippi River flowing into history museum program

What better way to get the new year rolling than with some river talk.

On Tuesday, Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz kicks off 2020's series of local history talks at the Missouri History Museum with "A History of St. Louis and The River."

The show opens with the Buckhannon Brothers providing Americana music from the days of riverboats.

One featured speaker will be Annie Blum, author of "The Steamer Admiral and Streckfus Steamers." An archive assistant, Blum worked for years in the Admiral's payroll department.

The museum's own public historian, Andrew Wanko, will talk about his tome, "Great River City."

Both Blum and Wanko will be signing books after the program at the museum's gift shop.