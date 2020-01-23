Mississippi River flowing into history museum program

What better way to get the new year rolling than with some river talk.
On Tuesday, Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz kicks off 2020's series of local history talks at the Missouri History Museum with "A History of St. Louis and The River."
The show opens with the Buckhannon Brothers providing Americana music from the days of riverboats.
One featured speaker will be Annie Blum, author of "The Steamer Admiral and Streckfus Steamers." An archive assistant, Blum worked for years in the Admiral's payroll department.
The museum's own public historian, Andrew Wanko, will talk about his tome, "Great River City."
Both Blum and Wanko will be signing books after the program at the museum's gift shop.
This bureau will be on hand to talk about the especially well-written and compelling Post-Dispatch book, "Rollin' On The River."
And food writer Suzanne Corbett will wrap things up with a look at river-style dining.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum’s Lee Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.