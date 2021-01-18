Missouri Athletic Club elects first female president

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
For the first time in its history, a woman will serve as the president of the Missouri Athletic Club.
Last week, the governing board of the 117-year-old club elected Angie Minges as its 106th president.
Minges is a strategic planner at Nestle Purina and has belonged to the club since 2015. She previously served a stint as the chair of a MAC women's initiative group.
Minges will serve a traditional one-year term, beginning on May 20. She will take over for Dan Lett.
Other MAC officers chosen last week were Aaron Pawlitz, first vice president; Julie Ahrling, second vice president; Duke Niedringhaus, secretary; and Matt Gross, treasurer.
