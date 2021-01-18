 Skip to main content
Missouri Athletic Club elects first female president
For the first time in its history, a woman will serve as the president of the Missouri Athletic Club.

Last week, the governing board of the 117-year-old club elected Angie Minges as its 106th president.

Angie Minges

Angie Minges (Photo by Missouri Athletic Club)

Minges is a strategic planner at Nestle Purina and has belonged to the club since 2015. She previously served a stint as the chair of a MAC women's initiative group.

Minges will serve a traditional one-year term, beginning on May 20. She will take over for Dan Lett.

Other MAC officers chosen last week were Aaron Pawlitz, first vice president; Julie Ahrling, second vice president; Duke Niedringhaus, secretary; and Matt Gross, treasurer.

