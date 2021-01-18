Missouri Athletic Club elects first female president

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the first time in its history, a woman will serve as the president of the Missouri Athletic Club.

Last week, the governing board of the 117-year-old club elected Angie Minges as its 106th president.

Minges is a strategic planner at Nestle Purina and has belonged to the club since 2015. She previously served a stint as the chair of a MAC women's initiative group.

Minges will serve a traditional one-year term, beginning on May 20. She will take over for Dan Lett.

Other MAC officers chosen last week were Aaron Pawlitz, first vice president; Julie Ahrling, second vice president; Duke Niedringhaus, secretary; and Matt Gross, treasurer.

