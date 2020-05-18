Missouri better than many states for military retirees

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The state of retired military veterans in Missouri may not be the best, but it's better than a majority of U.S. states.

Missouri was ranked No. 20 out of the 50 U.S. states, racking up solid, if unremarkable, scores in the three main criteria used by personal-finance website WalletHub.

The Show-Me Sector's best showing was in quality of life, No. 15.

This category took into account things such as number of veterans, quality of public universities, arts, entertainment and recreational facilities, share of population over 40, share of homeless veterans, and weather.

We also landed in the top half, No. 24, in the area of veterans health care, which took into account number of VA health facilities per veteran, quality of VA hospitals, physicians and mental-health counselors per capita, and veterans' suicide rate.

Our weakest showing was in economic environment, No. 28, which looked at state tax on military pension, overall tax-friendliness, share of veteran-owned businesses, job opportunities for veterans, housing affordability, and cost-of-living index.