Missouri better than many states for military retirees
34th annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance

Army veteran David Holmes, who served from 1967 to 1969, joins others watching the parade that was part of the 34th annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance at Market and Tucker in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

The state of retired military veterans in Missouri may not be the best, but it's better than a majority of U.S. states.

Missouri was ranked No. 20 out of the 50 U.S. states, racking up solid, if unremarkable, scores in the three main criteria used by personal-finance website WalletHub.

The Show-Me Sector's best showing was in quality of life, No. 15.

This category took into account things such as number of veterans, quality of public universities, arts, entertainment and recreational facilities, share of population over 40, share of homeless veterans, and weather.

We also landed in the top half, No. 24, in the area of veterans health care, which took into account number of VA health facilities per veteran, quality of VA hospitals, physicians and mental-health counselors per capita, and veterans' suicide rate.

Our weakest showing was in economic environment, No. 28, which looked at state tax on military pension, overall tax-friendliness, share of veteran-owned businesses, job opportunities for veterans, housing affordability, and cost-of-living index.

Three border states did better: Oklahoma (12), Kansas (16) and Arkansas (18). Trailing Missouri were Tennessee (32), Kentucky (34), Illinois (40), Nebraska (42) and Iowa (43).

The best state for military retirees in the U.S. was Virginia. The worst was New York.

