Missouri Botanical Garden hires diversity director
The Missouri Botanical Garden will soon have a diversity and inclusion director on its roster.

Amanda Shields, a former corporate consultant, will start in her new duties on Monday, garden president Peter Wyse Jackson said.

Amanda Shields

Amanda Shields of the Missouri Botanical Garden. (Photo by Missouri Botanical Garden)

Shields most recently worked at Nestlé. Before that, she operated her own consulting firm.

"We stand at a unique moment to set the vision for the community we want to be for the future," Shields said in a statement concerning her new gig.

Shields earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master's degree in human resource development from Webster University.

She also serves on several philanthropic organizations, including the St. Louis Stitchers, an artists collective.

