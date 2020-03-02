Missouri climbs, a little, on 'best states for women' list

Never hurts to show some improvement — even if you're still a long way from the top.
Missouri did better this year when it came to its place on the 2020 "Best & Worst States for Women" list from personal finance website Wallethub.
The Show-Me sector clocked in at No. 35, compared to No. 40 last year. And we even finished in the top five in several areas.
The list looks at two major categories: economic/social well-being and health/safety.
We are bogged down still in the lower half of states (and Washington, D.C.) for both categories, finishing at No. 33 in economics and No. 38 in health/safety.
The good news is that Missouri was tied for No. 1 when it came to unemployment rate among women, and No. 4 in highest median earnings, when adjusted for cost of living.
Bordering states finished thusly: Iowa (3), Nebraska (19), Illinois (29, a drop of 11 places), Kansas (31), Tennessee (37), Kentucky (39), Oklahoma (47) and Arkansas (49).
The best state for women in the U.S. is Massachusetts, edging out last year's No. 1 state, Minnesota. The worst, again, was Louisiana.