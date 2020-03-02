Missouri climbs, a little, on 'best states for women' list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Never hurts to show some improvement — even if you're still a long way from the top.

Missouri did better this year when it came to its place on the 2020 "Best & Worst States for Women" list from personal finance website Wallethub.

The Show-Me sector clocked in at No. 35, compared to No. 40 last year. And we even finished in the top five in several areas.

The list looks at two major categories: economic/social well-being and health/safety.

We are bogged down still in the lower half of states (and Washington, D.C.) for both categories, finishing at No. 33 in economics and No. 38 in health/safety.

The good news is that Missouri was tied for No. 1 when it came to unemployment rate among women, and No. 4 in highest median earnings, when adjusted for cost of living.

Bordering states finished thusly: Iowa (3), Nebraska (19), Illinois (29, a drop of 11 places), Kansas (31), Tennessee (37), Kentucky (39), Oklahoma (47) and Arkansas (49).

The best state for women in the U.S. is Massachusetts, edging out last year's No. 1 state, Minnesota. The worst, again, was Louisiana.

