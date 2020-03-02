You are the owner of this article.
Missouri climbs, a little, on 'best states for women' list
Missouri climbs, a little, on 'best states for women' list

Women's March on St. Louis

Thousands of people packed the streets of St. Louis for the Women's March on St. Louis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Marchers carried signs with messages such as "Women's Rights Are Human Rights," "Not My President" and "When They Go Low, We Go High" protesting for equal rights, equal pay, unity and reproductive rights, to name a few. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Never hurts to show some improvement — even if you're still a long way from the top.

Missouri did better this year when it came to its place on the 2020 "Best & Worst States for Women" list from personal finance website Wallethub.

The Show-Me sector clocked in at No. 35, compared to No. 40 last year. And we even finished in the top five in several areas.

The list looks at two major categories: economic/social well-being and health/safety.

We are bogged down still in the lower half of states (and Washington, D.C.) for both categories, finishing at No. 33 in economics and No. 38 in health/safety.

The good news is that Missouri was tied for No. 1 when it came to unemployment rate among women, and No. 4 in highest median earnings, when adjusted for cost of living.

Bordering states finished thusly: Iowa (3), Nebraska (19), Illinois (29, a drop of 11 places),  Kansas (31), Tennessee (37), Kentucky (39), Oklahoma (47) and Arkansas (49).

The best state for women in the U.S. is Massachusetts, edging out last year's No. 1 state, Minnesota. The worst, again, was Louisiana.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

