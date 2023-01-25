Missouri Democrat Lucas Kunce filling coffers for second US Senate run

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In his effort to chase Josh Hawley from his U.S. Senate seat, Lucas Kunce is back on the road and raising money — a talent he displayed last year in a failed bid to succeed Roy Blunt on Capitol Hill.

That loss in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary to late-filing and well-heeled Trudy Busch Valentine doesn’t seem to have shaken his resolve, or his ability to get people to open their wallets for his campaign.

“That’s why I’m on the road all the time,” Kunce said Tuesday while in St. Louis for a day. “I was just down in the Bootheel, and then up to Hannibal, and now I’m here before I head back to Independence.”

Kunce’s seemingly never-ending tour has paid off, literally, as his staff reports that Kunce set a new Missouri record for money raised during the first week of a campaign.

In the seven days after announcing on Jan. 6 that he would run for a chance to face Hawley, a Republican, in 2024, Kunce’s camp said he raised more than $350,000, eclipsing the old mark set in 2016 by Eric Greitens.

Given that Kunce said his campaign does not take large corporate donations or money from political actions committees, and that the vast majority of donations to him are less than $200, Kunce racks up miles to make political ends meet.

“My team and I know that to run the type of campaign we want to run, it’s going to be a slog,” Kunce said.

December Harmon, a progressive activist from Columbia, also has filed as a Democratic candidate.

Kunce, a Marine veteran raised in the Jefferson City area, kicked off his new campaign with a video that, like his recent talking points, is an in-your-face slam of Hawley.

In dramatic fashion, Kunce lambasts Hawley’s action on Jan. 6, 2022, when he ran from the Senate chamber after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In the interview Tuesday, Kunce called Hawley’s dash to safety an act of “cowardice” and said if Hawley had been in the military, “he would’ve been court-martialed.”

Hawley’s camp has dismissed Kunce’s run with a spokesman saying, “We welcome this desperate woke activist to yet another political race. He just barely finished losing his last one.”

But one area Democratic political consultant says opponents would be unwise to underestimate Kunce, especially if they simply look at Missouri as a contest of urban liberals versus rural conservatives.

Michael Kelley, who runs The Kelley Group consulting firm, said Kunce has two advantages this time around.

“First, I don’t see someone like (Valentine) jumping in for the Democrats, especially not someone with that kind of money,” Kelley said.

Bolstered by $10 million of her own money, Valentine, a member of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, defeated Kunce by 5 percentage points. In November, she was soundly defeated by Republican Eric Schmitt.

And second, “he’s running against Hawley, who has generated a lot of negative feelings. And that’s a benefit when it comes to raising money,” said Kelley, who then pointed out an old political axiom:

“Sometimes, it’s not who’s running that’s important, but who you’re running against,” he said.

Kelley also said Kunce’s stance as a “populist,” rather than “progressive,” Democrat could be a savvy move, even if it fails to excite the party’s progressive faction.

“Let’s face it, nobody can ever fit the stereotype of what (progressives) want” and be successful statewide, he said.

“But the real battles for the Democrats are not in big cities or in rural counties, it’s 20, 30 miles from where we’re sitting right now,” he said.

Kelley believes that bloc contains many voters who are would-be Democrats, except for some of the more left-leaning planks in the party platform. A populist tag could help Kunce in those areas, he said.

Said Kelley, “The suburbs is going to be where the fights are.”