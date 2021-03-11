 Skip to main content
Missouri finishes in middle of 'best states' ranking
Welcome to Missouri sign

It's not the official Missouri slogan, but "Show-me State" appears on numerous state objects, from vehicle license plates to websites. Here, it was used on welcome signs along highways. (Missouri Department of Transportation)

 Missouri Department of Transportation

Sure, Missouri could be better. But it's not bad.

That's the latest take from U.S. News & World Report, which ranked our Show-Me sector as No. 28 in its "Best States 2021."

Give us credit for consistency, as No. 28 is the same slot we earned in 2019, the last year these rankings were compiled.

And we finished ahead of Illinois. (Just saying.)

Missouri finished in the top half in four of eight categories used to compile the list, including a lofty No. 4 in "opportunity."

In that area, listers looked at poverty rates, housing affordability and equality for women, minorities and people with disabilities.

We also finished at No. 15 in "fiscal stability," No. 21 in "environment" and No. 23 in "economy."

We were slightly below average when it came to "infrastructure" (27) and "education" (30).

The story gets sadder in the areas of "health care," where we clocked in at No. 42, and in "crime/corrections," where we drew a No. 45 spot.

Of our border states, Nebraska finished the highest, at No. 6, and Iowa came in at No. 12. And Kansas edged by us at No. 26.

Finishing lower than us were Tennessee (29), Illinois (30), Kentucky (41), Oklahoma (43) and Arkansas (44).

The best state in the U.S. was Washington; the worst, Louisiana.

