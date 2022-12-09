 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri Historical Society hires new chief fundraiser

Melissa Jones

Melissa Jones (Photo by Missouri Historical Society)

When it comes to fundraising for the Missouri Historical Society, there is a new earner on the job.

Melissa Jones has been named the society’s managing director of philanthropy, leading a staff of six in raising funds.

Jody Sowell, the society’s president, said Jones “is more than a fundraiser; she is a community connector who cares deeply about St. Louis and wants to see it flourish.”

Most recently, Jones was director of development for the Salvation Army Midland Division. Before that, she was a vice president at St. Louis University High School (SLUH). She has a bachelor’s degree from Lindenwood University.

