Missouri Historical Society hires new chief fundraiser

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to fundraising for the Missouri Historical Society, there is a new earner on the job.

Melissa Jones has been named the society’s managing director of philanthropy, leading a staff of six in raising funds.

Jody Sowell, the society’s president, said Jones “is more than a fundraiser; she is a community connector who cares deeply about St. Louis and wants to see it flourish.”

Most recently, Jones was director of development for the Salvation Army Midland Division. Before that, she was a vice president at St. Louis University High School (SLUH). She has a bachelor’s degree from Lindenwood University.