Missouri Historical Society operations get national accreditation

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Hats off to the Missouri Historical Society for having three of its operations blue-ribboned by the American Alliance of Museums.

The Missouri History Museum, the Library & Research Center and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum all received alliance accreditation, which society officials said was the highest recognition for U.S. museums.

This is the third accreditation for the history museum and the library, and the first for Soldiers Memorial, which was taken over by the society in 2015.

In reviews, alliance members lauded the society for adding Soldiers Memorial to its portfolio "without sacrificing the quality of its other programs."

The reviews also noted the society's archival and collections storage, community engagement and commitment to diversity, equity and accessibility.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.