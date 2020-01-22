You are the owner of this article.
Missouri Historical Society operations get national accreditation
Missouri History Museum

The Missouri History Museum is shown on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2012, in Forest Park.

Hats off to the Missouri Historical Society for having three of its operations blue-ribboned by the American Alliance of Museums.

The Missouri History Museum, the Library & Research Center and the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum all received alliance accreditation, which society officials said was the highest recognition for U.S. museums.

This is the third accreditation for the history museum and the library, and the first for Soldiers Memorial, which was taken over by the society in 2015.

In reviews, alliance members lauded the society for adding Soldiers Memorial to its portfolio "without sacrificing the quality of its other programs."

The reviews also noted the society's archival and collections storage, community engagement and commitment to diversity, equity and accessibility.

