You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri History Museum staffer wins book award
0 comments

Missouri History Museum staffer wins book award

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Historical hardware is headed the way of Andrew Wanko, public historian for the Missouri History Museum.

Wanko's 2019 book — "Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis" — has been named as a gold medal winner in the 2020 Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis

"Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis"

By Andrew Wanko

Published by the Missouri Historical Society, 308 pages, $35 

A south St. Louis County native, Wanko grabbed the gold in the Midwest-Best Regional Non-Fiction category. More than 4,700 publications entered the contest.

The book was a companion piece to an exhibit earlier this year at the museum, "The Mighty Mississippi." It was curated by David Lobbig, with Wanko's assistance.

The book covers the impact the river has had on St. Louis, starting with the Cahokia settlement of more than 1,100 years ago and ending with the renovations of the Gateway Arch grounds and museum in 2018.

Wanko also has served as the lead for two previous museum exhibitions, “Lost Buildings of St. Louis” and “A Walk in 1875 St. Louis.” 

+1 
Andrew Wanko

Andrew Wanko of the Missouri History Museum wrote "Great River City: How the Mississippi Shaped St. Louis."

Courtesy of Missouri Historical Society
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports