Missouri, Illinois governors pass the marijuana test

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The reefer report card is out, and the governors of Missouri and Illinois both passed — one with flying colors.

This week NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) released its 2020 Gubernatorial Scorecard, which assigns a standard letter grade to governors based on their 2019 comments and voting records on marijuana policy.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson passed the class, with a "C."

According to NORML: "The Parson administration has overseen the establishment of the state’s medical cannabis access program ..."

The report noted that Parson declined to take a stance on recreational marijuana, saying only that he was "sure there’s going to be discussion about that in the future ..."

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker aced the test, grabbing an "A." (There appears to have been no extra-credit work available to get an "A+.")