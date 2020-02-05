Missouri, Illinois governors pass the marijuana test

The reefer report card is out, and the governors of Missouri and Illinois both passed — one with flying colors.
This week NORML (National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws) released its 2020 Gubernatorial Scorecard, which assigns a standard letter grade to governors based on their 2019 comments and voting records on marijuana policy.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson passed the class, with a "C."
According to NORML: "The Parson administration has overseen the establishment of the state’s medical cannabis access program ..."
The report noted that Parson declined to take a stance on recreational marijuana, saying only that he was "sure there’s going to be discussion about that in the future ..."
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker aced the test, grabbing an "A." (There appears to have been no extra-credit work available to get an "A+.")
Said NORML of Pritzker: "Governor Pritzker is the first elected official to ever sign comprehensive, adult-use marijuana legalization into law. (Similar laws in other states had all been enacted via voter initiative)."
Pritzker also was credited for expunging low-level marijuana convictions and decriminalizing home cultivation by adults.