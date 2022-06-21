Missouri in middle, No. 25, for most patriotic U.S. state

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Coming out of Memorial Day and heading into Independence Day, now is a good time to check on Missouri stacks up among the "Most Patriotic States."

About as average as can be — ranked No. 25 by personal finance website WalletHub. That's down seven places from last year's No. 18 ranking.

Our best showing was in civic involvement, where we came in at No. 17. That category looked at voting turnout, volunteer work and trial/jury participation rates.

We clocked in at No. 26 for military engagement, which focused on number of veterans, active military members and military reserve members.

Of our border states, Iowa (10), Oklahoma (22) and Kansas (23) finished higher. Behind us were Nebraska (30), Illinois (32), Kentucky (35), Tennessee (39) and Arkansas, dead last at No. 50.

The most patriotic state was Alaska, which beat out Montana for the top spot.

