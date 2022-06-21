 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri in middle, No. 25, for most patriotic U.S. state

New Americans for Fourth of July

Mohamud Osman, originally from Somalia, sings the national anthem after becoming a United States citizen on Tuesday, July 2, 2018, at a naturalization ceremony at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Forty-nine new American citizens were sworn in during the ceremony. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Coming out of Memorial Day and heading into Independence Day, now is a good time to check on Missouri stacks up among the "Most Patriotic States."

About as average as can be — ranked No. 25 by personal finance website WalletHub. That's down seven places from last year's No. 18 ranking.

Our best showing was in civic involvement, where we came in at No. 17. That category looked at voting turnout, volunteer work and trial/jury participation rates.

We clocked in at No. 26 for military engagement, which focused on number of veterans, active military members and military reserve members.

Of our border states, Iowa (10), Oklahoma (22) and Kansas (23) finished higher. Behind us were Nebraska (30), Illinois (32), Kentucky (35), Tennessee (39) and Arkansas, dead last at No. 50.

The most patriotic state was Alaska, which beat out Montana for the top spot.

