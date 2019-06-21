Can't get more in the middle of a 50-state comparison than to be No. 25 — which falls in the not-good news category for Missourians when the rank is for "Which States Are Most Dangerous for Seniors?"
According to seniorliving,.org, the Show-Me Sector finished 25th, based on the number of deaths by homicide and suicide for people 65 years of age or older.
The rankings indicate that Missouri had about 19.5 intentionally violent deaths out of every 100,000. That broke down to approximately 17.2 suicides (No. 21) and 2.3 homicides (No. 18).
Here is how our bordering states fared, with the higher the finish, the worse the news: Arkansas (11); Kentucky (15); Oklahoma (17); Tennessee (19); Kansas (30); Iowa (41); Illinois (42); and Nebraska (43).
The five worst states for violent death of the elderly were (Nos. 1-5): Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana and Arizona.
The five best states were (Nos. 46-50): Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.