Missouri makes middle-of-pack for 'best work at home' states
Missouri makes middle-of-pack for 'best work at home' states

Balancing work and children while sheltering-at-home

Catherine Precher, a kindergarten teacher at Claymont Elementary in the Parkway School District, multitasks her classroom teaching duties while staying on top of her three children's school and care throughout St. Louis County's stay-at-home order from her home in Wildwood. "Sometimes it can be challenging for her to do her work when she sees them playing," said Precher, while she helps her first-grade daughter Kelsey, 7, complete work, as she talks with her students while her boys Ryan, 5, and Drew, 2, independently play with blocks on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

 Laurie Skrivan

For all the damage it may be doing to our collective fashion sense and social skills, working from home has been a reality for many people over the last year.

With that in mind, personal-finance website WalletHub has determined which states, during these days of domestically produced labor, have made it easier.

Missouri, alas, is in the bottom half in our union of states, checking in at No. 33 on the 2021 Best State for Working from Home list.

The ratings looked at two areas: work environment and living environment.

We almost made the top half, No. 27, when it came to living arrangements. That included the retail prices for electricity, internet service, cable television and average square footage of residences.

We suffered in the area of working environment, which looked at numbers of people working from home in each residence, number of people capable of working from home, general internet access and cybersecurity.

In spite of that middling finish, the Show-Me sector finished higher than most of its border buddies. The only two to best us were Tennessee at No. 5 and Kentucky at No. 30.

Finishing below us were Kansas (35), Illinois (36), Nebraska (39), Oklahoma (41), Iowa (43) and Arkansas (45).

The best state overall was Delaware; the worst, Alaska.

