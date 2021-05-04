Missouri makes middle-of-pack for 'best work at home' states

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For all the damage it may be doing to our collective fashion sense and social skills, working from home has been a reality for many people over the last year.

With that in mind, personal-finance website WalletHub has determined which states, during these days of domestically produced labor, have made it easier.

Missouri, alas, is in the bottom half in our union of states, checking in at No. 33 on the 2021 Best State for Working from Home list.

The ratings looked at two areas: work environment and living environment.

We almost made the top half, No. 27, when it came to living arrangements. That included the retail prices for electricity, internet service, cable television and average square footage of residences.

We suffered in the area of working environment, which looked at numbers of people working from home in each residence, number of people capable of working from home, general internet access and cybersecurity.

In spite of that middling finish, the Show-Me sector finished higher than most of its border buddies. The only two to best us were Tennessee at No. 5 and Kentucky at No. 30.