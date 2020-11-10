Missouri makes Top 10 -- for most overweight states

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Hey, Missouri, we're fat. But we're not alone.

The omnivorous ways of the Show-Me state have earned the state a prime seat at the table, No. 10 on a list of the "Most Overweight & Obese States in America."

Not that there wasn't some stout competition from the nation.

Personal finance website WalletHub, the list compilers, notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates more than 70% of U.S. adults (20 and older) are either overweight or obese.

The rankings were devised by looking at three categories:

Our worst showing was in percentage of "overweight and obese adults," where we were No. 11 in the nation.

We did not do much better in the other two, finishing at No. 17 in the category of "food and fitness" (consumption of fruit, sugar-sweetened soda and fast food was included), and No. 19 in "health consequences" (high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke and obesity-related cancers).

Blend all that together and we come in at 10th place.