Missouri makes top 20 among nation's most patriotic states

Of all the problems people lay at Missouri's door, love of country should not be one of them.

The Show-Me sector of the U.S. has been ranked as No. 18 when it comes to "Most Patriotic States" by personal finance website WalletHub.

Our best showing was in civic involvement, where we came in at No. 15. That category looked at voting turnout, volunteer work and trial/jury participation rates.

We clocked in at No. 26 for military engagement, which focused on number of veterans, active members of the military and military reserve members.

Of our border states, only Iowa (16) and Kentucky (17) finished higher, barely. Trailing us were Nebraska (27), Tennessee (30), Kansas (31), Oklahoma (32), Arkansas (43) and Illinois (45).

The most patriotic state was Montana; the least, New York.

