Missouri makes top half of most-charitable states list
Union worker volunteers as Salvation Army bell ringer

Volunteer Salvation Army bell ringer Christopher Simonds, part of Painters' District Council No. 2 for painters and glaziers, greets 5-year-old Elijah Thompson as he donates extra change on Saturday morning, Dec. 11, 2010, at the Schnucks grocery store on Loughborough Avenue in south St. Louis City. Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

 Erik M. Lunsford

While Missouri may not be the most giving state in the U.S., at least it made the top half.

The Show-Me sector of the union has come in at No. 24 on the list of "Most Charitable States" from personal-finance website WalletHub.

The rankings were determined by looking at two main areas of charitable giving: volunteer hours worked and money donated.

Our centered state did best in the area of giving money, where we were ranked at No. 15. As to putting in the volunteer hours, we were only No. 32.

Border states that finished better than us were Arkansas (16), Illinois (20) and Nebraska (22). The less-giving neighbors were Oklahoma (31), Kentucky (32), Kansas (34), Tennessee (38) and Iowa (41).

The most charitable state in the nation was Utah; the least charitable, Arizona.

