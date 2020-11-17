Missouri makes top half of most-charitable states list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While Missouri may not be the most giving state in the U.S., at least it made the top half.

The Show-Me sector of the union has come in at No. 24 on the list of "Most Charitable States" from personal-finance website WalletHub.

The rankings were determined by looking at two main areas of charitable giving: volunteer hours worked and money donated.

Our centered state did best in the area of giving money, where we were ranked at No. 15. As to putting in the volunteer hours, we were only No. 32.

Border states that finished better than us were Arkansas (16), Illinois (20) and Nebraska (22). The less-giving neighbors were Oklahoma (31), Kentucky (32), Kansas (34), Tennessee (38) and Iowa (41).

The most charitable state in the nation was Utah; the least charitable, Arizona.

