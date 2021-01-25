Missouri not shy among best states for retirement

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While Missouri struggles to place positively on many lists, it gets better at the end — as in retirement.

The Show-Me sector ended up as No. 12 in a ranking of "2021's Best States To Retire" from personal-finance website WalletHub.

The state of the state is such that health care is our strong suit, finishing at No. 12 in that category.

That category looked at life expectancy, quality of hospitals, and number of doctors and dentists per capita.

We also finished in the top half, No. 20, for affordability, which took into account tax rates, cost of living and cost of adult day care.

Our standing was hurt by a No. 36 ranking in quality of life, which factored in crime rates, weather, activities and public transportation.

Also, we also finished higher than any of our border states: Iowa (16), Nebraska (23), Tennessee (35), Kansas (36), Arkansas (38), Oklahoma (40), Illinois (41) and Kentucky (45).

The best state for retiring was Florida; the worst, New Jersey.

