Missouri not shy among best states for retirement
Senior citizen population in St. Louis

Bonita Knickmeyer (from left to right), Sandra Nelson, Pegi Nardoni and Sally Haffner stop off at Ted Drews for some frozen custard after an outing to the City Museum and lunch at the boathouse in Forest Park that was organized by the Shepherd's Center on Wednesday, May 4, 2016. Shepherd's Center is an interfaith volunteer organization that provides programs and services for older adults. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson •

While Missouri struggles to place positively on many lists, it gets better at the end — as in retirement.

The Show-Me sector ended up as No. 12 in a ranking of "2021's Best States To Retire" from personal-finance website WalletHub.

The state of the state is such that health care is our strong suit, finishing at No. 12 in that category.

That category looked at life expectancy, quality of hospitals, and number of doctors and dentists per capita.

We also finished in the top half, No. 20, for affordability, which took into account tax rates, cost of living and cost of adult day care.

Our standing was hurt by a No. 36 ranking in quality of life, which factored in crime rates, weather, activities and public transportation.

Also, we also finished higher than any of our border states: Iowa (16), Nebraska (23), Tennessee (35), Kansas (36), Arkansas (38), Oklahoma (40), Illinois (41) and Kentucky (45).

The best state for retiring was Florida; the worst, New Jersey.

