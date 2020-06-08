Missouri one of the most dangerous states in U.S.

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Missouri is slipping, when it comes to safety.

By finishing in the bottom half in all five evaluated categories, personal finance website WalletHub ranks the Show Me Sector of the U.S. as No. 44 among the “Safest States in America.”

Two years ago, Missouri was ranked No. 43.

The rankings show that Missouri did not manage to be ranked as one of the top 25 states in any category.

Our best finish was clocking in at No. 29 when it comes to both workplace safety and financial safety.

The other category results were: No. 37 in personal/property safety, which included a No. 36 ranking in the subcategory of states offering the most coronavirus support; No. 38 in road safety; and 41 in emergency preparedness.

If you’re looking for safety, the study suggests, move north or west (but not too far west). The safest states in the U.S., from Nos. 1-5 were: Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, Utah and Wyoming.

Should you be looking for safety closer to home, try Iowa, which came in as the No. 6 safest state.