When it comes to being independent, Missouri is one of the better states in the U.S. — in spite of our bad habits.
As the Fourth of July nears, some interesting points to consider about independence come from the latest list by personal finance website WalletHub: "Most & Least Independent States."
Overall, Missouri finished in the top half of the nation, at No. 22.
The list looks at five main categories: financial; governmental; job market; international trade; and vice.
In the "vice" category, we were a lowly No. 43, thanks to our smoking, drinking, gambling, drug use, pornography watching and (love the next two) time spent on social networks and watching television.
We did best in the "international" portion, No. 11, because of our low amount of jobs and income supported directly by exports; and our low employment by foreign-owned firms.
In the other three categories we were in the pack's middle: No. 25 in "financial" (credit scores, debt/income ratio, foreclosure/bankruptcy rates); No. 26 in "job market" (unemployment rates, underemployment rates, job-growth rate); and No. 30 in "government" (federal financial aid, public assistance, subsidized housing.)
Several of our bordering states finished higher, meaning more independent: Nebraska (2); Kansas (10); Iowa (11); and Oklahoma.
Finishing behind us were: Illinois (31); Arkansas (39); Tennessee (42); and lastly, Kentucky (50).
The most independent: The scenic Beehive State of Utah.