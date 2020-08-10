You are the owner of this article.
Missouri ranks low among best states to have baby
When it comes to birthing babies, Missouri labors.

Our Show Me sector of the nation slipped two spots from last year — to No. 36 — on the "Best & Worst States to Have a Baby" list from personal-finance website WalletHub.

The ranking was based on four categories: cost, health care, baby friendliness (parental-leave policies, number of child-care centers, Medicaid-coverage), and family friendliness (cost of raising child past infanthood).

The Show Me sector ranked behind neighboring states Iowa (15), Nebraska (18), Illinois (20), Kentucky (32) and Kansas (33).

Border states faring worse than Missouri were Tennessee (39), Oklahoma (43) and Arkansas (46).

The best state in the U.S was Massachusetts; the worst, Alabama. 

