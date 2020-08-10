Missouri ranks low among best states to have baby

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to birthing babies, Missouri labors.

Our Show Me sector of the nation slipped two spots from last year — to No. 36 — on the "Best & Worst States to Have a Baby" list from personal-finance website WalletHub.

The ranking was based on four categories: cost, health care, baby friendliness (parental-leave policies, number of child-care centers, Medicaid-coverage), and family friendliness (cost of raising child past infanthood).

The Show Me sector ranked behind neighboring states Iowa (15), Nebraska (18), Illinois (20), Kentucky (32) and Kansas (33).

Border states faring worse than Missouri were Tennessee (39), Oklahoma (43) and Arkansas (46).

The best state in the U.S was Massachusetts; the worst, Alabama.

