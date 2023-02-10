Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In Missouri, you need to be 16 to drive car. If U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley gets his way, you’ll need to be that old to take a spin on social media.

In a strategy released this week, Republican Hawley frames his plan as one that seeks to protect children.

The main provisions include:

• Require social media companies to verify the age of its users.

• Give parents the right to demand that tech companies delete their child’s data.

• Commission a mental-health study on the impact social media has had on children.

“For me, this is about protecting kids, protecting their mental health, protecting their safety,” Hawley told NBC News.

Hawley said he believes tech companies have conducted “a giant social experiment involving our kids, where big tech makes gobs of money, collects gobs of data, which they then sell and make even more money on.”

Hawley said he will release different pieces of legislation aimed at the separate goals of his plan. Hawley added that he hopes there will be bipartisan support for his measures.

Such across-the-aisle cooperation is not such a far-fetched idea, given that Hawley has received support from Democrats in his efforts to limit the reach of TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app.

In December, President Joe Biden signed a Hawley-sponsored bill that bans the TikTok app from most government phones. The Wall Street Journal also ran an op-ed piece from Biden that called for both parties to work together to hold social media companies accountable “for the experiment they are running on our children for profit.”

And Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, told the New York Times recently that he believes Apple and Google should remove TikTok from their app stores because of national security concerns.

“I mean, this is about protecting kids from the irresponsible and rapacious big tech companies,” Hawley told NBC. “I don’t see this as a partisan issue.”