Worried that the nation’s top space agency is more concerned about race than the space race, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt blasted NASA for its $22 million request to establish an Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity.

According to science publications, Schmitt said he disagrees with NASA’s “obsession with misguided woke policies related to climate change and diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

He went on to say that NASA should be “laser-like focused” in its approach to staying ahead of China in a burgeoning space race.

China “has no interest in out-DEI-ing us,” Schmitt said.

The comments came last week during a hearing of the space subcommittee of the Commerce Committee, with criticism of NASA also coming from U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Both Cruz and Schmitt accused NASA of becoming too aligned with partisan Biden administration policies and veering away from its longstanding nonpartisan foundations.

“If NASA is seen as partisan, that is very bad for space and space exploration,” Cruz said. "So I hope NASA will continue its tradition of staying out of those battles."

NASA chief Bill Nelson, a former U.S. senator, told former colleague Cruz that although the two have political differences, “I can guarantee you that NASA is being run in a nonpartisan way.”