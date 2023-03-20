Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With seats in Washington and plenty of paper and money to go around, several area legislators have proposed legislation and helped send home some cash.

• A bill ordering the declassification of COVID-19 information — first introduced by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and approved without opposition by both the U.S. Senate and House — now awaits action by President Joe Biden.

The bill would require the Director of National Intelligence to declassify any information about links between the origins of the pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a viral research laboratory.

“For nearly three years, anyone asking whether COVID-19 originated as a lab-leak outbreak was silenced and branded as a conspiracy theorist,” Hawley said. “The American people deserve to know the truth.”

• U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, announced that more than $82.2 million in disaster recovery from Community Development Block Grants, to help rebuild areas hit by flooding last summer.

The chunk of money is part of $3 billion allocated across the U.S. for disaster relief. About $56.4 million will head to St. Louis County and the remaining $25.8 will go to St. Louis city.

And Bush also teamed with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, to propose legislation to cap the cost of insulin. Under the proposal, the price of a vial of insulin, crucial in treating diabetes, would be limited to $20, regardless of a person’s insurance status.

• U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Town and Country, continues to push for human trafficking prohibitions with the reintroduction of a bill that would make permanent a program of the Department of Homeland Security. Specifically, it would increase the number of officers, forensic experts and victim-assistance specialists. A similar bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.