Missouri’s US Senate candidates are popping tops about hops on social media

It may not rise to the catchphrase level of the “tastes great/less filling” beer battle of yesteryear, or capture the stern corporate confrontation of the “Busch vs. Miller” clash from a generation ago.

But make no mistake: we have a new beer war on our hands.

Missouri’s two main candidates for the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, popped their tops about hops on Twitter.

It all started about 6 p.m. Thursday:

Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, posted a message that referenced an email sent by Valentine’s campaign that, along with a pitch for money, pointed out that this time of year is now officially entered “pumpkin spice latte” season.

So Schmitt, who likes to post photos of his backyard barbecue grill — snapshots that includes pork steaks and Busch Light beer — took a shot at the wealthy Valentine:

“While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of ‘Pumpkin Spice Latte’ season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season.”

(Hmm, so maybe it’s a culture war in the shape of a beer war?)

Then about on hour later, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Valentine’s campaign posted a non-response response to Schmitt’s shot:

“I got to spend tonight in Kansas City at Gaels Public House — an ice cold Busch Light is always better with friends,” Valentine’s post said (without exactly saying Schmitt wasn’t a part of that friend circle).

With all this data available, this bureau feels comfortable making an early projection of the winner in this race: Anheuser-Busch products.

The question of whether Schmitt or Valentine, or one of several minor candidates, will head off to the U.S. Senate to replace Republican Roy Blunt will be determined Nov. 8.