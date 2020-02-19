Missouri sins its way to mid-level ranking among US states

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sure, St. Louis has its share of sin — enough to be ranked No. 3 on a list of the most vice-vibrant cities in the U.S.

But how do we do as a state?

According to personal finance website WalletHub, which released the city list in November, the Show-Me State is only bad enough to garner a No. 23 ranking.

The listers leered at the states to judge how they performed in the area of the seven deadly sins: anger, jealousy, vice, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Missouri was No. 5 in "vices," which looked at obesity, excessive drinking, fast-food consumption, smoking (tobacco and marijuana), coffee drinking and opioid use.

And we were No. 6 for "anger and hatred," which took into account firearm deaths, aggravated assaults, violent crime, bullying, sex offenses, weapons possession, hate crimes, hostile internet postings and road rage incidents.

No. 17 was where we ended up for "lust," based on teen pregnancy, time spent on adult websites and prostitution.

We coveted our way to No. 18 for "jealousy," which looked mainly at incidents of theft and fraud.