Missouri sits low on list of best states for teachers

St. Louis Public School teachers hold sit-in

Adams Elementary School teacher Gina Evenson, left, and Jan Ward, a Carr Lane Middle School teacher for almost 20 years arrive at the St. Louis Public Schools teachers sit-in outside the district's downtown administration office, Monday, July 13, 2020. "I can't afford to retire," said Ward, "they don't advance our pay." Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

For teachers, Missouri apparently is not the "Show-Me" state when it comes to money.

Scholaroo, a service that finds scholarships for college students, ranked the Show-Me sector as No. 40 out of the 50 U.S. states.

The pair of Achilles heels for our ranking were in the areas of salary and compensation (No. 49), which focused on pay and wage-increase history; and work benefits (No. 48), which took into account tenure and pensions.

We excelled in one category, work environment — a laudable No. 4 — and finished in the top half in student performance (No. 15) and career accessibility (No. 21).

Most of our border states finished higher overall: Kansas (11), Nebraska (12), Iowa (14), Illinois (17), Arkansas (26) and Kentucky (34). Right on our educational tails were Oklahoma (41) and Tennessee (42).

Special note: Illinois was No. 2 in the nation when it came to best teachers pensions, finishing behind only Ohio.

The best state for teachers was Washington; the worst, Arizona.

