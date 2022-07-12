 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri state legislator sends out comedy-gold campaign letter

Special session follows veto session in Jefferson City

Missouri State Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-St. Charles County, speaks on the House floor on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, during a veto session in Jefferson City that will be followed by a special session. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

If politics still holds a place for honesty, then Tony Lovasco has earned his spot with a fundraising letter, of all things.

Lovasco, a Republican state representative from O’Fallon, Missouri, recently mailed a missive to potential voters in his district (the 64th), which covers mainly St. Charles County.

First elected in 2018, Lovasco faces two opponents, Deanna Self and Mike Swaringim, in the GOP primary on Aug. 2.

But this is not your basic boilerplate appeal for people to pony up dollars, a fact that becomes evident with the greeting:

“Dear (Name of Human)”

It then declares up front that “this is a form letter.”

Saying he has no intention of wasting anyone’s time, Lovasco cuts right to the chase:

“This is probably not the most important election of your lifetime. But it is the most important election of my lifetime. Because if I lose, I will no longer be a State Representative.”

“So please send a donation so that I won’t lose.”

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Lovasco said he sent the letter out Saturday.

“Yeah, I wrote it myself,” said Lovasco, whose day job is selling computer equipment.

“I hate those standard (fundraising) letters. I just couldn’t bring myself to write one. They’re so terrible and boring,” he said.

The letter closes with a classic P.S.: “Yes, I know this letter is pretty ridiculous. So is government.”

lovasco letter
