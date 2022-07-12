Missouri state legislator sends out comedy-gold campaign letter

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If politics still holds a place for honesty, then Tony Lovasco has earned his spot with a fundraising letter, of all things.

Lovasco, a Republican state representative from O’Fallon, Missouri, recently mailed a missive to potential voters in his district (the 64th), which covers mainly St. Charles County.

First elected in 2018, Lovasco faces two opponents, Deanna Self and Mike Swaringim, in the GOP primary on Aug. 2.

But this is not your basic boilerplate appeal for people to pony up dollars, a fact that becomes evident with the greeting:

“Dear (Name of Human)”

It then declares up front that “this is a form letter.”

Saying he has no intention of wasting anyone’s time, Lovasco cuts right to the chase:

“This is probably not the most important election of your lifetime. But it is the most important election of my lifetime. Because if I lose, I will no longer be a State Representative.”

“So please send a donation so that I won’t lose.”

In a telephone interview Tuesday, Lovasco said he sent the letter out Saturday.

“Yeah, I wrote it myself,” said Lovasco, whose day job is selling computer equipment.

“I hate those standard (fundraising) letters. I just couldn’t bring myself to write one. They’re so terrible and boring,” he said.

The letter closes with a classic P.S.: “Yes, I know this letter is pretty ridiculous. So is government.”