Missouri stays strong as 'patriotic' state

With the Independence Day holiday drawing near, now seems like a good time to check out the state of our state's patriotism.

And for the second year, it seems to be running strong.

The Show-Me Sector of the U.S. has clocked in as No. 11 on the list of "Most Patriotic States," as compiled by WalletHub.

That is down two ticks from the No. 9 ranking from 2019, but still well above the No. 22 slot the state filled in 2018.

To compile the list, the personal-finance website took into account two main factors: military engagement and civic engagement.

The military component was relatively straightforward: per capita number of active-duty, reserves, enlistees and veterans in the state. Missouri finished at No. 21 in the nation.

The criteria for ranking civic engagement, in which we were No. 9, was more varied: Share of adults voting in 2016 presidential election or primary elections; number of volunteer workers; trial and grand jury participation; membership in civic organizations/clubs; and civics education requirements in schools.