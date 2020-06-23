Missouri stays strong as 'patriotic' state

With the Independence Day holiday drawing near, now seems like a good time to check out the state of our state's patriotism.
And for the second year, it seems to be running strong.
The Show-Me Sector of the U.S. has clocked in as No. 11 on the list of "Most Patriotic States," as compiled by WalletHub.
That is down two ticks from the No. 9 ranking from 2019, but still well above the No. 22 slot the state filled in 2018.
To compile the list, the personal-finance website took into account two main factors: military engagement and civic engagement.
The military component was relatively straightforward: per capita number of active-duty, reserves, enlistees and veterans in the state. Missouri finished at No. 21 in the nation.
The criteria for ranking civic engagement, in which we were No. 9, was more varied: Share of adults voting in 2016 presidential election or primary elections; number of volunteer workers; trial and grand jury participation; membership in civic organizations/clubs; and civics education requirements in schools.
All of Missouri's eight border states finished below us: Arkansas (20), Kentucky (27), Nebraska (28), Iowa (29), Tennessee (30), Kansas (35), Oklahoma (36) and Illinois (41).
The most patriotic state: New Hampshire, followed by Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska and Maryland.
The least patriotic, Nos. 46-50, were West Virginia, Texas, California, New York and New Jersey.
