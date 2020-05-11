Missouri tops Humane Society’s ‘Horrible Hundred’ list with 30 puppy mills

When it comes to dishonor rolls, Missouri once again ranks at the top of states with the most puppy mills.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the Show-Me sector has been ranked No. 1 for having the most such breeding operations and brokers in the nation — for the eighth consecutive year.

And the competition isn’t even close.

The Humane Society’s annual report names 100 problem breeders and brokers, and 30 of them are in Missouri. The next closest state is Ohio, with nine. Border state Kansas is in third place, with eight.

In the press release for the report’s release, the Humane Society points out that two Missouri dealers — Puppy Love Kennel (aka Cory’s Cuties) in St. Charles County and Cedar Ridge Australians in southern Missouri — currently are in court, accused off having multiple emaciated dogs living in poor conditions.

Both operations were reported on last year by Post-Dispatch staffers Erin Heffernan and Jack Suntrup.

In January 2019, Puppy Love was shut down after inspectors found its site at 104 Laura Hill Road to be dangerous for people and the approximately 170 dogs found on the property.