Missouri U. in Rolla called 'best value' college in the state

Anyone looking for bigger bang from the bucks they spend on a college education might need to get directions to Rolla.

According to SmartAsset, a financial technology company, Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla is the "best value" college in Missouri — by a solid margin.

Out of a possible top rating of 100, the former University of Missouri Rolla clocked in with a score of 78.5.

One of the school's strongest suits was its average starting salary for graduates, $69,200, especially when compared to the (in-state) tuition charge of $9,440.

Washington University finished second on the list, with an overall score of 53.5.

If you can scrape up the yearly tuition of $53,400, the average starting salary for a Washington U. graduate is $66,100.

Rounding out the top 10 were University of Missouri Columbia (47.0); Truman State (46.9); Northwest Missouri State (46.1); Rockhurst (44.6); University of Central Missouri (43.5); University of Missouri Kansas City (41.6); University of Missouri St. Louis (40.7); and William Jewell (39.7).

Along with the categories of tuition and starting salary for graduates, the list looked at student living costs, scholarships and grants, and student retention rates.

