 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri U. in Rolla called 'best value' college in the state
0 comments

Missouri U. in Rolla called 'best value' college in the state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Missouri University of Science and Technology

A photo of the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus in Rolla, Missouri. The school is part of the University of Missouri System. (Photo courtesy of Missouri S&T)

Anyone looking for bigger bang from the bucks they spend on a college education might need to get directions to Rolla.

According to SmartAsset, a financial technology company, Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla is the "best value" college in Missouri — by a solid margin.

Out of a possible top rating of 100, the former University of Missouri Rolla clocked in with a score of 78.5.

One of the school's strongest suits was its average starting salary for graduates, $69,200, especially when compared to the (in-state) tuition charge of $9,440.

Washington University finished second on the list, with an overall score of 53.5.

If you can scrape up the yearly tuition of $53,400, the average starting salary for a Washington U. graduate is $66,100.

Rounding out the top 10 were University of Missouri Columbia (47.0); Truman State (46.9); Northwest Missouri State (46.1); Rockhurst (44.6); University of Central Missouri (43.5); University of Missouri Kansas City (41.6); University of Missouri St. Louis (40.7); and William Jewell (39.7).

Along with the categories of tuition and starting salary for graduates, the list looked at student living costs, scholarships and grants, and student retention rates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Augusta wineries being developed into tourist attraction

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports