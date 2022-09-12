 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri wine documentary premieres Sept. 26 on Channel 9

Noboleis Vineyards

 

From 2017: Rob Sebaugh, with hat, and his wife Meghan, of High Ridge, Mo., taste the wine alongside Claudette and John Snelson of St. Charles at the Noboleis Winery in Augusta. Photo by Karen Elshout

 Karen Elshout

Lovers of grapes in liquid form should keep their eyes and palates peeled for later this month.

“Winemaking in Missouri: A Well-Cultivated History,” a documentary from loquacious locavore Catherine “Cat” Neville, will makes it TV premiere at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 on KETC (Channel 9).

Catherine "Cat" Neville

Catherine "Cat" Neville (Photo by Explore St. Louis)

The hour-long documentary, part of Neville’s “tasteMAKERS” series, will look at the history of winemaking in our state, which dates back to the early 1800s and at one time made Missouri the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S.

Neville, who is the producer and host, talks with Jon Held from Stone Hill Winery, Pat and Peter Hofherr from St. James Winery and Angie Geis of Noboleis Winery. Other guests include wine experts Glenn Bardgett and Doug Frost.

To promote the potent potable premiere, Nine PBS will have a live screening of the doc on Sept. 23 at the Public Media Commons outside of the station.

The event is free and open to all while tickets last; registration through EventBrite is required.

