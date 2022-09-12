Missouri wine documentary premieres Sept. 26 on Channel 9

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lovers of grapes in liquid form should keep their eyes and palates peeled for later this month.

“Winemaking in Missouri: A Well-Cultivated History,” a documentary from loquacious locavore Catherine “Cat” Neville, will makes it TV premiere at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 on KETC (Channel 9).

The hour-long documentary, part of Neville’s “tasteMAKERS” series, will look at the history of winemaking in our state, which dates back to the early 1800s and at one time made Missouri the second largest wine-producing state in the U.S.

Neville, who is the producer and host, talks with Jon Held from Stone Hill Winery, Pat and Peter Hofherr from St. James Winery and Angie Geis of Noboleis Winery. Other guests include wine experts Glenn Bardgett and Doug Frost.

To promote the potent potable premiere, Nine PBS will have a live screening of the doc on Sept. 23 at the Public Media Commons outside of the station.

The event is free and open to all while tickets last; registration through EventBrite is required.